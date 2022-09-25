Boyle Heights -- There’s more splashing happening on the Eastside after the recent dedication of a newly renovated, year-round public pool at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside.
The indoor pool at the Salesian Family Youth Center had been unused for many years until a months-long renovation made it ready for the public starting this month.
Working in partnership with the Salesian Family Youth Center, the pool offers free access to East LA residents who wish to use the indoor pool for swim lessons, recreational fun or lap swimming.
So go ahead. Perfect your dog paddle or practice your floating. Just no cannonballs, please!
The Salesian Youth Center Aquatics Center is at 3218 Wabash Ave. Call (323) 980-8551 for hours and details.
