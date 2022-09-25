BoyleHeights_Pool

Boyle Heights -- There’s more splashing happening on the Eastside after the recent dedication of a newly renovated, year-round public pool at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside.

The indoor pool at the Salesian Family Youth Center had been unused for many years until a months-long renovation made it ready for the public starting this month.

