BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Residents are upset after finding out that a 30-foot-tall sculpture connected to the new Sixth Street Bridge will be placed on the Arts District side of the span instead of in Boyle Heights.

CurbedLA reported that many viewed the decision to locate the art installation -- which depicts a pair of hands making an LA sign -- in the Arts District as the yet another instance of Boyle Heights being shafted by the city.

According to CurbedLA, artist Glenn Kaino said he and officials had wanted the $1.3 million sculpture to be placed in Boyle Heights on parkland that will be created on both ends of the bridge.

But the sites in Boyle Heights were rejected as leaving the sculpture “butting up against another amenity in an unfavorable or unsafe way,” said Curbed.

Construction on the park is supposed to begin in 2022. On the Boyle Heights side, 7.5 acres of youth soccer fields, gardens, picnic areas and a skate park are planned for the park, portions of which will be built under the new bridge.

Officials said more artwork will likely be added to the Boyle Heights bridge park but no monies have been budgeted so far.