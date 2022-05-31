Boyle Heights -- A protest was held against the construction of a traffic roundabout at the site of the veterans' monument at Cinco Puntos.
The protest started on Sunday at the beginning of a 24-hour vigil that preceded the 75th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Mexican American All Wars Monument at Cinco Puntos
Organizers called the planned roundabout a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something it was never intended to be. Instead, Morin Memorial Square was consecrated to veterans in 1947 as a tribute to our Mexican-American heroes and should not be tampered with."
Councilman Kevin de Léon said that the roundabout, which has been in the works for more than twenty years, is intended to create a safer intersection while revitalizing the memorial.
The project on the border of Boyle Heights and unincorporated East Los Angeles will remake the junction where Cesar Chavez, Indiana and Lorena Street meet and weave around a landmark Veteran’s memorial and traffic islands. The Veteran’s memorial would be relocated into the oval median at the center of the roundabout.
The idea of turning the four street intersection, which has gained a reputation as a dangerous drive route, into a roundabout has been floated since 2001. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority at one point agreed to spend $6.8 million dollars, according to the L.A. Times, to convert the intersection known as the Cinco Puntos, or Five Points, into a roundabout with a completion date of 2006.
