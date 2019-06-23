Boyle Heights -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man near East 1st and Matthews streets, about 3 blocks from the Hollenbeck Community Police Station.
Police were called to the scene around 4 a.m., but there were scant details available this morning as officers were still on the scene, said Lt. James Townsend.
"We don't know anything else yet," he said.
Today's killing is the 9th homicide so far this year in Boyle Heights, according to the L.A. Times Homicide Report.
