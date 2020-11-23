Boyle Heights -- A man was fatally shot this afternoon, but details were sketchy.
Officers were dispatched at 2:46 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of East Fourth Street, near Concord Street, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. He was about 40 years old, police said.
The suspect, described only as a male, walked up to the victim and shot him, Im said, but a motive was unclear.
Body found in #BoyleHeights #crime #LACrimehttps://t.co/qnpzo4Tzi0— Albert “Bye Pumpkin” Serna Jr (@AlbertPBJ) November 24, 2020
