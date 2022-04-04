Boyle Heights -- A 47-year-old man was fatally wounded Sunday night, authorities said.

The victim was discovered bleeding from his head at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Estudillo Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where it was discovered he was shot and where he was pronounced dead, she said.

Suspect information was not available, the LAPD dispatcher said.