Boyle Heights --  A man is in stable condition after he was shot this afternoon in what police believe was a gang-related crime.

The victim, a male Latino, was walking near Anderson and Boyd Streets at about 3:30 pm when he was approached by two men who opened fire, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

The suspects were described as male Latinos but no further information was available.

