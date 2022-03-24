900 S Lorena map

Boyle Heights --  A man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, a Latino believed to be in his 30s, was shot at about 7:25 pm in the 900 block of South Lorena Street, said LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.

The suspect, also Latino, fled on foot southbound on Lorena and remains at large.

Cervantes said the shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

 No further information was available this morning.

