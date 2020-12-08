Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Boyle Heights -- A man was hospitalized with non-life- threatening injuries sustained in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Oregon Street, near Whittier Boulevard, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital and two suspects were last seen leaving the area in a red vehicle, police said. A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

