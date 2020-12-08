Boyle Heights -- A man was hospitalized with non-life- threatening injuries sustained in a shooting Monday night.
The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Oregon Street, near Whittier Boulevard, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital and two suspects were last seen leaving the area in a red vehicle, police said. A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.