Boyle Heights -- A 52-year-old man was shot in a leg Wednesday night near the Pecan Recreation Center.

The shooting was reported at 8:15 p.m. at 166 S. Pecan St., near the 101 Freeway, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The suspect "walked up and shot him," Orris said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, Orris said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, Orris said.