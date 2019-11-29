BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A gang-detail officer from the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division was wounded tonight in a confrontation with an alleged gang member, the department reported.
The officer-involved shooting occurred about 7:10 p.m. near Malabar and North Fickett streets, according to the LAPD.
Hollenbeck Gang Unit officers "were performing patrol activities at the time of the incident when they conducted an investigative pedestrian stop on the suspect," who produced a gun and fired on the officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, police said.
An officer was struck in the arm by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition, said Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD Media Relations.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered at the scene, the LAPD said.
The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Concerned citizens & colleagues face the night chill near #Malabar & #Fickett where someone shot & injured an officer in #BoyleHeights @LAPDHollenbeck Updates at 11p @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/RnUDWD3WVP— Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) November 30, 2019
