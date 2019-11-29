Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A gang-detail officer from the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division was wounded tonight in a confrontation with an alleged gang member, the department reported.

The officer-involved shooting occurred about 7:10 p.m. near Malabar and North Fickett streets, according to the LAPD.

Hollenbeck Gang Unit officers "were performing patrol activities at the time of the incident when they conducted an investigative pedestrian stop on the suspect," who produced a gun and fired on the officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Sign up for big and breaking news alerts from your neighborhood

An officer was struck in the arm by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition, said Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD Media Relations.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered at the scene, the LAPD said.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

Tags

Load comments