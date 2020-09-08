Boyle Heights -- One man died and another was hospitalized after they were shot on Monday night, authorities said today.
It happened at 9:20 p.m. Monday at Fresno and Winter streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, he said.
A second man was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were not detailed.
Police are looking for more than one suspect and believe the suspects fled the scene in a dark vehicle, the dispatcher said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.