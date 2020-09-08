Boyle Heights -- One man died and another was hospitalized after they were shot on Monday night, authorities said today.

It happened at 9:20 p.m. Monday at Fresno and Winter streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, he said.

A second man was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were not detailed.

Police are looking for more than one suspect and believe the suspects fled the scene in a dark vehicle, the dispatcher said.