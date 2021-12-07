Map of Evergreen Recreation Center

Boyle Heights -- A teenage boy was killed in a shooting this afternoon near a recreation center, according to police and news reports.

Police had detained one person and were looking for a second before calling off that search, according to police.

Officers who were near East 1st and Savannah streets heard gunshots at about 3:30 pm and found the victim, between the ages of 14 to 16, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. The victim, who has not been identified by police, died at the scene.

A video posted on the Citizen app shows paramedics attending to a body in the parking lot in front of the Evergreen Recreation Center at 2nd and Savannah streets.

KTLA reports that the victim was in an argument with another youth when he was shot.

Updated @ 10:27 pm

Shooting Suspect in Custody @CitizenApp

N Savannah St & E 1st St 3:32:21 PM PST

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments