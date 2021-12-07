Boyle Heights -- A teenage boy was killed in a shooting this afternoon near a recreation center, according to police and news reports.

Police had detained one person and were looking for a second before calling off that search, according to police.

Officers who were near East 1st and Savannah streets heard gunshots at about 3:30 pm and found the victim, between the ages of 14 to 16, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. The victim, who has not been identified by police, died at the scene.

A video posted on the Citizen app shows paramedics attending to a body in the parking lot in front of the Evergreen Recreation Center at 2nd and Savannah streets.

KTLA reports that the victim was in an argument with another youth when he was shot.

Updated @ 10:27 pm