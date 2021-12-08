Map of Evergreen Rec Center and Roosevelt High

Boyle Heights -- Crisis counselors were on hand at Roosevelt High today following the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of a student outside a nearby recreation center.

Jeremy Galvin, 14, of Los Angeles, was shot about 3:30 p.m. near the Evergreen Recreation Center at Second and Savannah streets, according to police and coroner reports.

Another teenage boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and police said they were searching for a second suspect.

"I don't know if they knew each other, I don't know if it was an argument but there was some sort of discussion before the shooting," LAPD Capt. German Hurtado said Tuesday.

Fox11 reported the suspect in custody was a 16-year-old boy.

Ben Gertner, principal of Roosevelt High School, sent a message to parents Tuesday night informing them the victim was a student at the school, and saying crisis counselors would be available for students and staff.

"It is with deep sadness that I am calling to inform you of the death of one of our students," said the message, a copy of which was provided by the school district. "Our sincere condolences go out to the student's family, friends and teachers."

Support community news in 2021

