Boyle Heights -- Two separate shootings on the north and sound ends of the neighborhood left one man dead and two wounded on Sunday night, according to police reports. 

Wabash Avenue Shooting

In the first shooting, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting reported at 8:46 p.m. near 3024 Wabash Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Both men were described as between the ages of 25 and 30, she said.

They were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead and the other had stable vital signs, she said.

Suspect information was not available, she said.

Olympic Boulevard Shooting

In the second shooting a few hours later, a man was hospitalized after he was shot at about 11:30 pm near 2555 E. Olympic Blvd., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Arriving officers found the man, believed in his 30s, she said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where his condition was not available, she said.

