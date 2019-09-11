Boyle Heights -- A middle school student who was apparently struck by off-campus gunfire about two weeks ago has returned to school as officials continued to investigate the matter, the L.A. Unified said in a statement today.

News of Aug. 27 shooting at Hollenbeck Middle School surfaced only on Tuesday during a meeting of the L.A. school board, reports The L.A Times. The school district and its police department did not make public statements about the incident only after the Times asked for details.

The student was shot in the jaw while standing in line during a nutrition or lunch break, according a school district account. No other students or staff nearby heard any gunfire. But a fellow student standing in line behind the boy noticed that he was bleeding near his ear and jaw. The boy, who felt "something" hit him, was taken to the school nurse and later to a hospital by his mother.

The shooting took place about one week after the new school year began at Hollenbeck Middle School, which is across the street from Lincoln High.

"Los Angeles Unified continues to cooperate with the Los Angeles Police Department who has been investigating the August 27 incident that took place near Hollenbeck Middle School," said the district in a statement issued today. "Law enforcement believes that a discharge of a firearm from outside of the campus inadvertently struck and injured a student who was on school property."

The family said the "student is recovering and back at school," according to the district.