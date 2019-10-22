Boyle Heights -- A suspect who exchanged gunfire with LAPD officers Tuesday night remained at large after a more than six-hour search.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Hollenbeck Division attempted to stop a pedestrian in the area of First and Gless streets and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.
The suspect ran off and a perimeter was set up from First to Fourth streets and Pecan and Utah streets. SWAT and K-9 officers conducted a search for the suspect, which ended around 5 a.m., the LAPD said. However, Gless between 1st and 3rd remained closed as of about 7:30 am as investigators continued to collect evidence.
It was unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire, police said.
Broadcast reports said the search began shortly after a radio call of an officer needing help.
One officer suffered a minor injury not related to gunfire. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, police said.
A description of the suspect was not disclosed.
This story was updated on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7:48 am
