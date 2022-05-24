The TigerBots participated in a division with more than 500 teams from the U.S. and other nations, said math teacher and team coach Anna Marie Garcia.
The team was honored for their video of the research fifth-grader Leslie Mendoza conducted for her solar flower project. They were also recognized with the Innovate Award for their communication skills and journaling used to document their robot’s construction and performance.
East LA:Garfield High seniors Wendy Cubillo and Leslie Flores were awarded $2,500 Bob Sanchez Memorial Scholarships from DRS Hospitality, a McDonald's franchisee. The college scholarships honor those students who give back to their community. Cubillo will be attending Cal State L.A. while Flores is headed to UCLA.
