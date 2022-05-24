Bridge Street TigerBots at Dallas Awards Ceremony
The TigerBots shortly after picking up their video award. From left to right: Leslie Mendoza, Samantha Alvarado, Maria Lazo and Diego Ortiz

TigerBots return from robotics championship

Bridge Street Elementary School’s first robotics team, which we told you about earlier this month, placed 47th out of hundreds of competitors at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Texas.

The TigerBots participated in a division with more than 500 teams from the U.S. and other nations, said math teacher and team coach Anna Marie Garcia.

The team was honored for their video of the research fifth-grader Leslie Mendoza conducted for her solar flower project. They were also recognized with the Innovate Award for their communication skills and journaling used to document their robot’s construction and performance.

In More School News ...

Los Feliz: Marshall High's Bach, Rock & Shakespeare XIX is back after a two-year pandemic break. The Friday, May 27 show at the Greek Theatre features performances by the school orchestra and Shakespeare troupe as well as the Battle of the Garage Bands.  Go here for show & ticket info.

East LA: Garfield High seniors Wendy Cubillo and Leslie Flores were awarded $2,500 Bob Sanchez Memorial Scholarships from DRS Hospitality, a McDonald's franchisee. The college scholarships honor those students who give back to their community. Cubillo will be attending Cal State L.A. while Flores is headed to UCLA.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

