BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A large chain retail pharmacy and a children’s clothing manufacturer in Boyle Heights are among non-residential settings with COVID-19 outbreaks reported by health authorities this week – as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the neighborhood.
The largest of those two local outbreaks is at the Walgreens Pharmacy at North Breed Street and César Chávez Avenue. As of Tuesday, Public Health data shows, 15 employees at the store had tested positive for COVID-19.
A Walgreens spokesperson said the Boyle Heights store was temporarily closed in June, to allow for cleaning and disinfecting of impacted areas.
In a written statement, the company said it is “committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers.”
Boyle Heights Beat is a bilingual community newspaper produced by its youth and a sister website with stories also produced by community members “por y para la comunidad.”
