Boyle Heights: A broken water main Thursday morning forced a block-long closure of Mott Street south of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Water inundated the crosswalk and flowed through a restaurant patio. An LADWP spokesperson said no one was without water but more than 80 customers experienced low water pressure.
News From Our Sponsors
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Boyle Heights water main break on Mott Street
- By The Eastsider
-
-
- 0
The Latest
- ICYMI: Here's this week's Eastsider Top 10
- Boyle Heights water main break on Mott Street
- Teen dies climbing 6th Street Bridge
- Driver arrested in Cypress Park after several near misses
- $15,000 lottery ticket sold in Los Feliz
- Former Eagle Rock gas station declared historic landmark
- Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez's Echo Park field office defaced
- Sheriff’s Department slow to investigate itself
- Honoring Gloria Molina at downtown center
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eagle Rock High student sues over milk messaging, citing First Amendment
- Bus-stop sombrita shade structure: Ridicule or praise?
- All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, HiFi and El Sereno
- Feds indict suspected El Sereno gang members on weapons and drug charges
- Take a train from East L.A. to the beach
- Suspect arrested in East L.A. kidnaping
- Principal shake up following student protests
- L.A. Councilwoman Nithya Raman announces reelection campaign
- Filipino supermarket coming to East Hollywood | 'Pretty Little Liars' star leaves Atwater | Echo Park 6-story apartment building planned
- Discounts for WGA members | New brunch options 🍽️sheriff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- L.A. Councilwoman Nithya Raman announces reelection campaign (4)
- Dodgers withdraw Pride Night invite to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence amid criticism (2)
- Frogtown pickle company goes out of business after 58 years (2)
- Eagle Rock High student sues over milk messaging, citing First Amendment (2)
- When vending returns to Echo Park Lake, what will it look like? (2)
- East L.A. kitty rescued from a tight spot (1)
- Suspect arrested in East L.A. kidnaping (1)
- Elysian Park jogger seeks the man who kept him alive (1)
- The Week Ahead: May 1 - 7 (1)
- Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez calls for demolishing old Lincoln Heights jail for new development (1)
- Serape Style (1)
- L.A. County Medical Center is getting a new name. But what is it? (1)
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.