Flooded crosswalk and sidewalk at Mott Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue

Boyle Heights: A broken water main Thursday morning forced a block-long closure of Mott Street south of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Water inundated the crosswalk and flowed through a restaurant patio. An LADWP spokesperson said no one was without water but more than 80 customers  experienced low water pressure.

