BOYLE HEIGHTS -- The smell of baked goods fills the corner of East 1st and Saint Louis streets as people wander by the St. Louis Pharmacy, wondering where it’s coming from.
Although there’s no signage out front, owners Amy Tam and Andy Fuentes have been operating Cake Girl, a vegan bakery, since June inside the still active 99-year-old drugstore. (The Eastsider wrote about the couple last year as they were working to open the space)
Twenty-eight-year-old Fuentes, who was raised in Boyle Heights and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School, says he stumbled across the space. Inside the drugstore, where a soda fountain once operated, Fuentes and Tam now serve their baked goods from the original counter.
Read the full story at Boyle Heights Beat
Boyle Heights Beat is a bilingual community newspaper produced by its youth and a sister website with stories also produced by community members “por y para la comunidad.”
