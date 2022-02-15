Boyle Heights -- The L.A. City Council voted today to rename a street near Mariachi Plaza after the late Mexican singer Vicente "Chente" Fernández despite opposition.

Under the motion introduced by Councilman Kevin de León, a two-block stretch of Bailey Street, from First Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, will be changed to "Vicente Fernández Street."

The councilman called Fernández, who died in December at the age of 81, a "cultural icon," adding that his "music and talent impacted generations of Latinos, not only in his native homeland of Mexico, but across the globe."

David Silvas, the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council's vice president and chair of its Planning and Land Use Committee, submitted a letter to the City Council's Public Works Committee on Feb. 7 to oppose the motion to name the street for Fernández, citing a comment Fernández made during an interview in which he said he refused a liver transplant because he didn't know if the donor was homosexual or addicted to drugs. Silvas also noted reports of Fernández being accused of inappropriately touching women.

In his letter, Silvas said naming the street for Fernández would be "insulting and denigrating to the LGBTQ+ community and anyone facing the struggles of addiction" as well as "victims of sexual abuse."

De León's communications director Pete Brown told City News Service after today vote that the councilman has received "an outpouring of support" from the Boyle Heights community for renaming the street.

The motion also received support from the Mariachi Plaza Festival Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Mariachi Plaza.

The City Council already voted in 2013 to rename the same street after Mexican ranchera singer Lucha Reyes, a pioneering female musician and bandleader in the male-dominated world of Mariachis. She died in 1944.

Brown, however, told The Eastsider last month that the City Council's action in 2013 was more ceremonial in nature and did not officially change the street's name. Brown has also said that the ceremonial "Avenida Lucha Reyes" signs along that street will remain, posted above blue "Vicente Fernandez Street" signs.

During his more than six decades playing music, Fernández was recognized with three Grammy Awards, nine Latin Grammy Awards and 14 Lo Nuestro Awards. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Fernández retired from the stage in 2016. He died in December in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he was also born. His death followed months of health issues and an August injury at his ranch in Guadalajara.

The Eastsider contributed to this report