Boyle Heights -- The coroner today released the name of a man who was pulled out of his vehicle and shot to death in Boyle Heights.

Jose Falcon, 26, was a Los Angeles resident, the coroner's office said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers headed to Grande Vista Avenue and Seventh Street to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer J. Chaves.

The victim now identified as Falcon was pronounced dead at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The suspect, who police say fired multiple shots at the victim, is believed to be a man.

Other details about the shooting remain unclear.