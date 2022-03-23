Boyle Heights -- Modesto Navarro had worked at Velarde’s Fruits Restaurant for more than 30 years without any trouble. Things changed last Friday.

The Cesar Chavez Avenue restaurant owner was assaulted by a 32-year-old man who the LAPD described as a transient. Navarro was left with a broken nose, a large gash that required eight stitches and both eyes blackened.

Police have arrested a suspect, and Navarro’s customers have expressed their support, with one even setting up an online fundraiser for him.

But the assault has left Navarro hurt, both physically and emotionally. He’s also feeling unsettled.

“You just don’t expect something like this to happen,” Navarro said in Spanish. “I’m afraid he's going to come back again.”

Serving up Mexican food and smoothies, Navarro worked at Velvarde’s under two different owners before becoming the proprietor about 15 years ago.

Navarro knows his customers and welcomes them as if they were family, said Cristal Haro, who set up the GoFundMe account. She has been a customer since childhood and buys breakfast there just about every weekend.

Last Saturday, she stopped by and was surprised to see Navarro beat up and distressed.

The man who assaulted him had been in the business before but without incident. But last Friday during lunchtime, the same man was aggressive and tried to take a customer’s food, Navarro said. After being told to leave, the man threw a paper napkin dispenser at Navarro, hitting him in the face.

A witness pointed out the suspect to officers, who chased the suspect before taking him into custody near Cesar Chavez and Cummings Street, said LAPD Sgt. Kevin Moore.

The assailant was arrested and booked, accused of assault with a deadly weapon with an object other than a firearm, Moore said.

Haro said she hopes the fundraiser will help Navarro heal from the emotional and physical trauma, perhaps even pay for security cameras.

When Haro told him about the Go Fund Me account, he was emotional.

“I felt I was going to cry,” he said.

Said Haro: “I wanted to show him he’s not alone.”