Protestors gathered in Atlantic Park in East Los Angeles before marching to the sheriff's station.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Thousands of people again took to the streets around Los Angeles -- including in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles -- to protest racism and police brutality today.
At least a dozen demonstrations in Los Angeles County alone tied to the deaths of George Floyd, who died in custody in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, killed in a police raid of her Louisville apartment.
In the early afternoon, a caravan of vehicles that joined the Hispanic and black communities drove through Compton on the way to downtown L.A. and the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department.
In another part of Compton, a handful of demonstrators dubbed the Compton Cowboys rode horses to show their support.
In Beverly Hills, what that city's police department described as a peaceful bicycle protest moved through the city, headed westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard.
About 100 people gathered at City Hall downtown, while in Boyle Heights, demonstrators gathered peacefully at Mariachi Plaza.
Meanwhile, in East Los Angeles, several hundred people marched through the streets to the East L.A. Sheriff's station.
Hollywood -- the site of a large gathering Saturday and many other days during the ongoing protests -- had another one scheduled for later Sunday at 4 p.m.
Other events were scheduled in Venice, Carson, Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale and the Pacific Palisades.
Organizers at many of the events asked protesters to wear face coverings and observe social distancing to guard against further spread of the coronavirus.
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Protestors gather near the Vista Theatre.
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
The name of Amadou Diallo, who was shot by police in New York in 1999, woven into the fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs.

A quote from Desmond Tutu hangs from a fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs.

The name of Ezell Ford, who was fatally shot by two LAPD officers in South LA, woven into the fence around the Silver Lake Reservoirs.
Protesters marching down York Boulevard in Highland Park on June 6, 2020.
A No Justice No Peace sign being painted on York has protestors marched by.
Demonstrators marched to East Los Angeles Sheriff's station as deputies looked on.
Protestors gathered in Atlantic Park in East Los Angeles before marching to the sheriff's station.
Lisa Vargas holds poster of her son, Anthony Vargas, who was fatally shot by L.A. County deputies in August 2018.
