Thousands of people again took to the streets around Los Angeles -- including in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles -- to protest racism and police brutality today.

At least a dozen demonstrations in Los Angeles County alone tied to the deaths of George Floyd, who died in custody in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, killed in a police raid of her Louisville apartment.

In the early afternoon, a caravan of vehicles that joined the Hispanic and black communities drove through Compton on the way to downtown L.A. and the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department.

In another part of Compton, a handful of demonstrators dubbed the Compton Cowboys rode horses to show their support.

In Beverly Hills, what that city's police department described as a peaceful bicycle protest moved through the city, headed westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard.

About 100 people gathered at City Hall downtown, while in Boyle Heights, demonstrators gathered peacefully at Mariachi Plaza.

Meanwhile, in East Los Angeles, several hundred people marched through the streets to the East L.A. Sheriff's station.

Hollywood -- the site of a large gathering Saturday and many other days during the ongoing protests -- had another one scheduled for later Sunday at 4 p.m.

Other events were scheduled in Venice, Carson, Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale and the Pacific Palisades.

Organizers at many of the events asked protesters to wear face coverings and observe social distancing to guard against further spread of the coronavirus.