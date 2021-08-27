Boyle Heights -- A homicide suspect attempting to flee was shot by sheriff's deputies Thursday after he allegedly who pointed a gun at the deputies, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were conducting surveillance on the man who was "wanted in connection with a recent murder" at about 4:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Pico Boulevard, near Soto Street, said Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man fled from his vehicle on foot with a handgun when deputies attempted to stop him, authorities said.

"Deputies gave chase on foot and during the chase the suspect pointed the firearm at one of the deputies, at which time a deputy involved- shooting occurred," Du Busky said.

The man was shot once in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Deputies were searching the scene for a handgun, though they had not found one as of about 9:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating the shooting.