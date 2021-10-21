101 freeway closure map

Boyle Heights -- Ongoing work to replace the Sixth Street Viaduct will require the closure of a 2 1/2-mile stretch 101 Freeway this weekend and again next week.

The first closure will be from 10 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the city of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering.

The second closure will be from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, through 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

During those times, the 101 Freeway will be closed between the 10 Freeway on the south and the "5/10/101" freeway interchange on the north.

Motorists traveling westbound on the 60 Freeway will not be able to access the 101 Freeway during those times.

"As installation of the cable hangers along the arches over the 101 Freeway has completed, that span is now fully supported and no longer requires the supporting falsework under the bridge," a city statement said. "The contractor will remove the falsework."

The work is part of the city's $588-million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project.

