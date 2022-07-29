That's what L.A. Councilman Kevin de León asked in light of the street takeovers, stunts, tagging and other illegal activity on the recently opened Sixth Street Bridge, which cost more than half a billion dollars to build.
"There is a reasonable question that has been broached for the past few weeks: 'Do we in Los Angeles, do we deserve good things?"' de León said during a City Council committee meeting on Wednesday. "And the answer is unequivocally yes. We do deserve good things. Especially in light of a global pandemic, we especially deserve very good things."
De León made his comments as the Public Works Committee voted in favor of spending more than $700,000 over the next year to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the new span linking Boyle Heights and the Downtown Arts District. De León, who represents both communities, introduced the motion several weeks before the bridge opened.
Graffiti removal crews have cleaned up an average of 1,244 square feet of graffiti each day since the bridge opened on July 10 and spent an average of 21.5 hours a day at the bridge, according to information provided at the meeting.
Council members agreed that the funding would only provide a short- term solution to the issues plaguing the bridge. The committee also directed staff to report back on potential security measures. On Monday, the city installed 8-inch wide yellow circular raised pavement markers along the center of the bridge to help keep vehicles from doing donuts and burnouts. On Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said speed bumps would be added to the 3,500-long bridge
De León urged people to "step up and do everything within our power to make sure that we don't allow a small group of individuals that are looking for their virtual fame to go viral on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook or Twitter - - whatever it may be, for them to hijack the bridge that ultimately, at the end of the day, is the people's bridge. This bridge belongs to everybody."
