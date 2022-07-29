Sixth street viaduct

The arches of the Sixth Street Bridge before it opened to traffic. Photo by Kevin Break.

That's what L.A. Councilman Kevin de León asked in light of the street takeovers, stunts, tagging and other illegal activity on the recently opened Sixth Street Bridge, which cost more than half a billion dollars to build.

"There is a reasonable question that has been broached for the past few weeks: 'Do we in Los Angeles, do we deserve good things?"' de León said during a City Council committee meeting on Wednesday. "And the answer is unequivocally yes. We do deserve good things. Especially in light of a global pandemic, we especially deserve very good things."

News That Hits Home

