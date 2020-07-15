Boyle Heights - A drive-up COVID-19 testing site re-opened here Tuesday as part of Los Angeles County's efforts to expand access to testing in underserved communities.

The site -- at 1724 Pennsylvania Ave. near Mariachi Plaza -- is in a community with a high concentration of positive tests. Experts say testing in these neighborhoods is key to mitigating the spread of the virus.

A testing site had previously operated on the empty lot across from White Memorial Hospital but had closed in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases began to pick up. Now, the new site is in operation as COVID-19 cases hit record highs.

"We are very proud to bring free testing to Boyle Heights," said Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, chief medical officer for Total Testing Solutions. "It is imperative that we continue to test in our high concentration neighborhoods. "Widespread availability of testing must continue if we are to keep our country open during this pandemic."

Testing will be available by appointment only on weekdays. Individuals interested in a test should first contact their primary care provider. However, the county offers free COVID-19 testing to people without medical insurance. More information is available at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or by calling 323-238-3324 or 211.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she is committed to providing more testing on the Eastside of Los Angeles.

"COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted hardworking Latino families who are essential workers and who do not have the option of working from home during this pandemic, and this is why I am committed to expanding access to COVID-19 testing sites," Solis said.