Boyle Heights -- A man and woman in their 80s were killed when their SUV crashed off of a freeway transition road and hit a tree, authorities said today.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the transition from the northbound Santa Ana (101) Freeway to the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 2012 Kia Sedona was driven by an 89-year-old Covina man, who died at the scene. An 86-year-old Covina woman riding with him died at County-USC Medical Center, the CHP reported.

Authorities withheld their names, pending notification of their relatives. Their relationship to one another was not immediately known.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash was caused "due to (the man) making an unsafe turning movement in his Kia Sedona," the a CHP statement said.

"Alcohol or drugs (are) not suspect to be a factor in this collision," the CHP statement said.

Anyone with more information on the case was urged to call the CHP Central Area office at 213-744-2331