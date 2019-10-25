Boyle Heights -- Firefighters today extinguished a fire on the grounds of a commercial property in the south end of Boyle Heights near Vernon.

The fire, which was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Union Pacific Avenue, was extinguished in about a half hour, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

According to the LAFD, the flames damaged "baled goods" in a metal building, along with some roofing materials. Firefighters doused some outdoor rubbish fires on the property.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.