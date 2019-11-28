Boyle Heights -- Firefighters put out a fire in a funeral home in 39 minutes early this morning after finding flames showing through the roof when they arrived, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 12:26 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The structure is 50 feet by 70 feet in size, she said. A video clip posted on CBS2 shows the fire burning in the mortuary and crematory of Odd Fellows Cemetery in the 3600 block of Whittier Boulevard.
"Firefighters made entry to conduct an interior fire attack with steady progress before ultimately extinguishing the fire," Stewart said.
No injuries were reported, no other structures were damaged and the cause of the fire was under investigation, she said.
