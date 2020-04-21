Boyle Heights -- An outdoor rubbish fire broke out this afternoon at a recycling yard in the south end of Boyle Heights.

The fire burning in an approximate 100-foot x 100-foot portion of a metal recycling yard in the 1500 block of South Evergreen Avenue was reported at about 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Three additional task forces, heavy equipment operators, and a HazMat Squad have been called in to assist the original engine company assigned to the blaze.

"Multiple large hand lines are sending a deluge of water into the yard and ladder pipe operations are being set up," said the LAFD in an update. "This is expected to be an extended operation."

Update: The fire has been extinguished with no reports of injury. The cause has yet to be determined.