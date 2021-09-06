Boyle Heights -- Firefighters knocked down a fire that spread through a three-story church Sunday evening.
The blaze inside Iglesia Bautista del Este de Los Angeles at the corner of St. Louis and East 2nd streets was reported at 7:52 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
All three floors burned in the fire, Prange said.
The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in about 30 minutes, Prange said.
The House of Worship Task Force has sent investigators to the site, Prange said.
No victims were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Three-Story Church Fire @CitizenApp206 S St Louis St Yesterday 7:58:09 PM PDT
