Iglesia Bautista del Este de Los Angeles

Google Maps

Boyle Heights  -- Firefighters knocked down a fire that spread through a three-story church Sunday evening.

The blaze inside Iglesia Bautista del Este de Los Angeles at the corner of St. Louis and East 2nd streets  was reported at 7:52 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

All three floors burned in the fire, Prange said.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in about 30 minutes, Prange said.

The House of Worship Task Force has sent investigators to the site, Prange said.

No victims were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Three-Story Church Fire @CitizenApp

206 S St Louis St Yesterday 7:58:09 PM PDT

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments