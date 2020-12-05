Boyle Heights - Fire damaged a room and an attic to a vacant, one- story house today.
Firefighters dispatched at 11:59 a.m. to 3134 E. Fairmount St. had the blaze out within 20 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
