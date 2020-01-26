Boyle Heights -- Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a rear building on the grounds of a vacant hospital complex tonight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire at the former Promise Hospital of East Los Angeles at 443 S. Soto St. was reported at 7:47 p.m., said fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The LAFD sent 31 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the flames in 11 minutes, Stewart said. The fire was limited to the contents inside a back building and did not spread to an attic.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

On Dec. 27, firefighters put out a blaze on the top floor of the three-story building. One year earlier, on Dec. 5, 2018, LAFD responded to a fire on the second floor of the building.

No injuries were reported in those two fires.

A proposal to build a charter school on the site met with stiff opposition earlier this year.