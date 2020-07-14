2230 1st st

Boyle Heights - Fire tore through the attic of a laundromat early this morning and caused the roof of the business to collapse.

Firefighters responded to 2230 E. First St., near Breed Street, about 12:40 a.m. and found fire coming through the roof of the structure, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was declared a major emergency and 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, battling the flames from outside the building in a defensive stance, she said.

Firefighters had trouble putting out flames inside the building because of the collapsed roof, Stewart said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control just before 2 a.m., and Gas Co. workers completed shutting down a gas line about an hour later.

No injuries were immediately reported.

