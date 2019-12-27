Boyle Heights -- It took 38 firefighters 17 minutes to put out flames in a vacant three-story hospital Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. at the former Promise Hospital of East Los Angeles, at 443 S. Soto St., near Fourth Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Smoke was showing from the top floor when firefighters arrived, Stewart said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

No injuries were reported, Stewart said.

A proposal to build a charter school on the site met with stiff opposition earlier this year.