Boyle Heights -- It took 38 firefighters 17 minutes to put out flames in a vacant three-story hospital Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. at the former Promise Hospital of East Los Angeles, at 443 S. Soto St., near Fourth Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Smoke was showing from the top floor when firefighters arrived, Stewart said.

No injuries were reported, Stewart said.

A proposal to build a charter school on the site met with stiff opposition earlier this year.

