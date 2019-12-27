Boyle Heights -- It took 38 firefighters 17 minutes to put out flames in a vacant three-story hospital Friday evening.
The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. at the former Promise Hospital of East Los Angeles, at 443 S. Soto St., near Fourth Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Smoke was showing from the top floor when firefighters arrived, Stewart said.
No injuries were reported, Stewart said.
A proposal to build a charter school on the site met with stiff opposition earlier this year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.