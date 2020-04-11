Boyle Heights -- Firefighters knocking down a fire this morning at a small, vacant commercial building found a body inside the structure.
"The cause of the fire and person's death remain categorized as `under active investigation,"' said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to the small, combination one- and two-story commercial structure in the 2500 block of East Whittier Boulevard had the fire out within 27 minutes, Humphrey said.
The building was the site of a previous burn, he said.
