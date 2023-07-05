Veronica Gutierrez 1200

Author Veronica Gutierrez began writing after she retired from her careers in law, politics and public service. She worked with the late Gloria Molina and recently helped set up Karen Bass’s office after her mayoral win. One could say that activism runs in her family: Her parents were founding members of the Mothers of East Los Angeles, who advocated against environmental racism in the mid-’80s. 

Gutierrez’s new novel, “As You Look,” follows Yolanda Avila on a quest to find her kidnapped godson, protect her family from a stalker, and process the survivor’s guilt of losing her mother. The author finds that her work in politics has given her a lot of material to work with as a fiction writer.

