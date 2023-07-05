Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Author Veronica Gutierrez began writing after she retired from her careers in law, politics and public service. She worked with the late Gloria Molina and recently helped set up Karen Bass’s office after her mayoral win. One could say that activism runs in her family: Her parents were founding members of the Mothers of East Los Angeles, who advocated against environmental racism in the mid-’80s.
Gutierrez’s new novel, “As You Look,” follows Yolanda Avila on a quest to find her kidnapped godson, protect her family from a stalker, and process the survivor’s guilt of losing her mother. The author finds that her work in politics has given her a lot of material to work with as a fiction writer.
Along with the many people featured in the novel, Boyle Heights is a character all to itself. Gutierrez even mentions local spots, like Espacio 1839, by name.
“There are certain things you remember, you feel [from childhood] that make it easier to describe the setting,” said Gutierrez, who lives in Montecito Heights.
The main character in “As You Look” “just so happens to be queer.” Still, Gutierrez wanted to focus more on writing about a long-term, solid relationship, and she drew inspiration from her relationship with her wife.
She also wanted to defy the stereotypes often associated with mystery and crime novels that portray protagonists as alcoholics or struggling psychologically. Gutierrez ultimately hopes her stories will be a positive that teaches readers more about the diversity of Boyle Heights.
“A lot of people don’t know this area of Los Angeles,” she said. “And the image of L.A. is very different than the reality.”
