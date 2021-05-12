Boyle Heights - Estrada Courts will be among two L.A. public housing locations to receive money from a new grant to reduce dangers from lead-based paint.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced that it received $5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce the lead-based paint hazards in L.A.'s public housing.

The HACLA will split the $5 million between Estrada Courts at 3232 Estrada St. in Boyle Heights; and Pueblo Del Rio, at 1801 E. 53rd St. in the Central-Alameda neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

"We are extremely grateful to have been awarded this grant from HUD," said Doug Guthrie, president and CEO of HACLA. "These funds will further our efforts to reduce lead-based paint in our public housing, thereby helping us to ensure our residents' access to decent, safe, and sanitary housing."

HACLA submitted an application for the funds in November.

Crews will replace windows at each property and conduct paint stabilization methods that temporarily reduce exposure to lead paint, including by removing loose paint, repairing defects that cause paint to deteriorate, and applying new paint or protective coatings.