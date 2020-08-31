Boyle Heights -- The days may be numbered for the giant Sears store that has loomed over Soto Street and Olympic Boulevard for more than 80 years.

The L.A. Times reports that the Boyle Heights department store is one of 10 Sears stores that are currently being offered for lease by JLL, a real estate services firm working for Transformco, the company that owns Sears and Kmart.

"Positioned strategically in one the most dense markets in Los Angeles, the subject property represents an opportunity to control a large historic site with multiple potential uses for the next 90 years," says the listing description. "With limited potential options in the trade area, this site represents an incredible opportunity for occupiers and investors to control this unique property."

But, so far, Sears has not confirmed whether the stores are closing, said the Times.

The Art-Deco building that houses the massive store is to be redeveloped into a new residential complex with up to 1,000 units of housing, according to a concept unveiled by Developer Izek Shomof. But the store itself was to remain open.

The building opened in 1927 as a mail order warehouse for the department store chain, with employees on roller skates racing around the structure to fill orders.

The green-neon "Sears" sign atop the tower is visible for miles around.