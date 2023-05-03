LA County USC MEdical Center

Boyle Heights --  L.A. County-USC Medical Center was officially renamed Los Angeles General Medical Center -- aka Los Angeles General -- during a ceremony held today in the shadow of the iconic structure.

The name change was motivated in part to create a more distinctive identity for sprawling center and to minimize  confusion between County-USC and the neighboring Keck Hospital of USC, officials said. "Approximately 40% of patients do not identify the hospital as LAC+USC Medical Center, and there are incidents daily where patients are confused and report to the incorrect facility," said a motion by County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

