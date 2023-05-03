Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Boyle Heights -- L.A. County-USC Medical Center was officially renamed Los Angeles General Medical Center -- aka Los Angeles General -- during a ceremony held today in the shadow of the iconic structure.
The name change was motivated in part to create a more distinctive identity for sprawling center and to minimize confusion between County-USC and the neighboring Keck Hospital of USC, officials said. "Approximately 40% of patients do not identify the hospital as LAC+USC Medical Center, and there are incidents daily where patients are confused and report to the incorrect facility," said a motion by County Supervisor Hilda Solis.
She said research indicated "there is no consistent name or brand" by which the general public or even the patients and staff know the establishment, which was long known simply as General Hospital. Its image is still used in exterior shots for the long-running TV soap opera of that name.
The original landmark Art Deco General Hospital structure, opened in 1933, was replaced by more than a billion dollars worth of new construction in 2010, although the old building still houses a wellness center.
The medical center is one of America's busiest hospitals, annually serving roughly 1 million in-patients and almost 40,000 out-patients. More than 1,000 medical residents are trained per year by doctors from USC's Keck School of Medicine.
"Our new motto, Exceptional Care, Healthy Communities, reflects this north star and we are excited to live up to this standard every day," said Jorge Orozco, the hospital CEO, said during the renaming ceremony.
Solis' motion cited a naming process "of multiple surveys, focus groups and listening with patients, staff and community members. It was important to ensure that the name be accessible across different languages."
