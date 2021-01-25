2400 Folsom Street

Google Maps

Boyle Heights - A man was killed by gunfire over the weekend on Folsom Street, according to the LAPD.

A police spokesperson said a male Latino was found dead at the scene at 8:41 a.m. Saturday along the 2400 block of Folsom Street.

No further information has been released about the victim or the suspect.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments