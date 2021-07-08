St Mary's Church

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A man wearing only boxer shorts who allegedly set a church bell tower on fire on Wednesday evening was taken into custody.

Los Angeles Fire Department units responded at about 8:25 p.m. to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 407 S. Chicago St. on reports of a possible jumper on the roof who appeared "to be trying to light the building on fire," according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

The fire on top of the church bell tower, which was surrounded in scaffolding, appeared to burn out without threat of spreading to the rest of the building, according to reports from the scene.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

The man also appeared to kick a second statue in an attempt to knock it over.

The suspect evaded police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop and swinging on cable lines. He also entered a apartment briefly but none of the occupants were harmed, CBS2 reported.

The man was taken into custody at about 9:50 p.m., KCAL9 reported.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments