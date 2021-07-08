Boyle Heights -- A man wearing only boxer shorts who allegedly set a church bell tower on fire on Wednesday evening was taken into custody.

Los Angeles Fire Department units responded at about 8:25 p.m. to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 407 S. Chicago St. on reports of a possible jumper on the roof who appeared "to be trying to light the building on fire," according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

The fire on top of the church bell tower, which was surrounded in scaffolding, appeared to burn out without threat of spreading to the rest of the building, according to reports from the scene.

The man also appeared to kick a second statue in an attempt to knock it over.

The suspect evaded police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop and swinging on cable lines. He also entered a apartment briefly but none of the occupants were harmed, CBS2 reported.

The man was taken into custody at about 9:50 p.m., KCAL9 reported.

Authorities are working to detain a man seen climbing atop Boyle Heights church and sparking a fire on the cross. The man has since climbed down with no larger fire breaking out. 🚁: @heli_CvP pic.twitter.com/DDSr5jrTqd — KTLA (@KTLA) July 8, 2021

#BREAKINGNEWS: A half-naked man is hopping from roof to roof in #BoyleHeights, leading the #LAPD on a bizarre rooftop foot chase. At one point, the suspect lit the cross of a nearby church on fire. The dramatic standoff - At 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/cYsxucY5bz pic.twitter.com/WtkMotDu0a — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 8, 2021