Boyle Heights -- A helicopter that was transporting a donated heart made a hard crash landing this afternoon on the Keck Hospital of USC helipad, but no serious injuries were reported.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. to the hospital in the 1500 block of North San Pablo Street in Boyle Heights, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The private air ambulance was stable on its side near the helipad's edge by 3:40 p.m., with no fire, and it did not appear to have a significant fuel leak, she said.
Three people were onboard, but two of them "had no medical complaints," according to Stewart. The pilot suffered minor injuries, she said.
Thanks to an eyewitness for this video of a helicopter before it made a hard crash landing on the roof of Keck Hospital of USC. LAFD says the pilot suffered minor injuries. Two passengers were treated & released on scene. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/247wxrXiXE— Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) November 7, 2020
Helicopter crash on top of Keck Hospital at USC medical center. 3 people on board: one pilot, and possibly two doctors. May have been transporting a heart for transplant. Unclear what happened on landing. Pilot is OK, status of two others unknown @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/eSqtw0IYAw— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) November 6, 2020
"No one on the ground or in the hospital was injured and patient care was not disrupted," according to a Keck Hospital of USC statement.
The heart was safely retrieved by firefighters and given to hospital staff. Within two hours of the crash, the organ was being transplanted into the patient for which it was intended, Keck Hospital of USC reported.
