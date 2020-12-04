Boyle Heights - An elderly pedestrian crossing Mott Street on his seated scooter was critically injured today by a hit-and-run driver.

The man was crossing Mott at Whittier Boulevard when a vehicle struck him about 10:35 a.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was knocked off his scooter, which the compact SUV dragged for half a block, Madison said.

The driver stopped and a witness helped him dislodge the scooter from the vehicle, then the man reentered and fled, according to Madison.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The vehicle is described as a silver Mazda CX-5, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division reported. The driver is believed to be in his 40s, Madison said.

"The person hit my dad knowing that he caused the accident, and fled. Why would he do that? Why? Why wouldn't he have the courage to assume responsibility? We all have to be good citizens," the victim's daughter, Olga Jordan, told KTLA5.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-626-LAPD. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.