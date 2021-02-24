Boyle Heights -- A 65-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a hit-and- run crash on the northbound 5 Freeway.

Officers responded about 6:45 a.m. to a call of a pedestrian lying face down on the right shoulder of the freeway, south of Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim, identified by the coroner's office as Bruce Dilworth, was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound that fled after the crash, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued about 7:35 a.m. and one lane was blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the death. The alert was canceled about 8:50 a.m.