An officer assigned to the LAPD Hollenbeck station in Boyle Heights is the fifth department employee who has died of complications from COVID-19, Chief Michel Moore announced today.

Sgt. Amelia "Terry" Martinez died Tuesday, he said. She was 53.

Martinez is the third LAPD officer and the fifth LAPD employee to died from COVID-19.

"We thank you for your service and you will be greatly missed," Moore said. "May God welcome you home and may God bless the Los Angeles Police Department."

Martinez is survived by her sons, Robert and Steven, and daughter Amanda Lara, as well as her mother and siblings, Moore said.

The other LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus complications are Police Service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who died earlier this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died last July.