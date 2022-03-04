3100 Olympic map

Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old homeless man was found shot to death this morning, and an investigation was underway.

Juan Mendieta was discovered about 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Washington Boulevard, East of South Soto Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

No arrests were reported, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

